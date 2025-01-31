Murray (elbow/finger) is available for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Murray has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with right below bursitis and a right index finger sprain. Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
