Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Participates at practice Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (Achilles) participated in Sunday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
This is the first time that Murray has participated in a practice since tearing his Achilles in January 2025, so this is a significant step in his rehab. He'll likely need to get through multiple full-contact practices before he's cleared to return, but it does seem like there's a chance Murray will be able to get back to the court at some point this season.
