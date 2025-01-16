Murray had 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over the Mavericks.

After averaging 22.5 points on 45.9/36.3/79.4 shooting splits in 2023-24, Murray's production has slipped to 17.2 points on 39.0/30.3/80.5 shooting splits this season. However, Murray had arguably his best game of the season in Wednesday's win and has increased his assists per game average from 6.4 to 7.6 in 2024-25.