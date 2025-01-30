Murray (finger) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Murray may continue to play through his finger and elbow injuries. He's been listed as probable for Friday's game against the defending NBA champions. The injuries don't seem to bother him too much, as he's coming off an impressive performance in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
