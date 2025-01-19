Now Playing

Murray (elbow) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Probable tags have become the norm for Murray as he manages swelling in his right elbow. Over his last seven appearances, Murray has produced averages of 20.7 points, 6.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.

