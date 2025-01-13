Murray (elbow) is probable to play Tuesday against Chicago.
Murray is listed on the injury report with right elbow tendonitis, but he played Sunday against Boston without any limitations. He will likely suit up and start for the Pelicans on Tuesday barring any sudden setbacks.
