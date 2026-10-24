Murray amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 120-119 loss to Utah.

Zion Williamson (23 points) was the only other Pelicans starter to score in double digits. Murray was able to suit up for just 45 regular-season games over his first two seasons in New Orleans, but the veteran point guard is healthy to begin 2026-27 and looks poised to regain the form he had earlier in his career in stints with Atlanta and San Antonio, when he averaged more than 20 points, six assists and five boards a game in three straight seasons.