Murray played 19 minutes in Tuesday's preseason win over the Thunder, scoring six points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds.

The 30-year-old point guard appears healthy heading into 2026-27 after injuries limited him to just 45 regular-season games over his first two seasons with the Pelicans. Murray will likely have his workload monitored in the preseason, but New Orleans is hoping he can regain the form that saw him average 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals over 35.7 minutes in 2023-24, his final season with Atlanta.