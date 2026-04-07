Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hand) is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Murray will be sidelined for a third straight contest, though he remains day-to-day, considering he was previously listed as questionable. It remains to be seen if the Pelicans attempt to clear him for the final two games of the regular season with nothing to play for.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Could return Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Downgraded to out•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Not available Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Scores 19 vs. Houston•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Available versus Houston•