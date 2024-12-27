Murray closed Thursday's 128-111 loss to Houston with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 27 minutes.

Murray couldn't repeat the impressive stat line from Sunday's loss to the Nuggets, where he ended with 17 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds and six steals. However, he did an excellent job filling out the stat sheet while scoring in double digits for the ninth time in a row. Over that nine-game stretch, Murray is averaging 18.0 points, 6,7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.2 steals per tilt.