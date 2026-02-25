Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Starting in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray will start in his season debut Tuesday against Golden State, according to Pelicans reporter Jake Madison.
Murray will be making his long-awaited return from his Achilles injury. The Pelicans will monitor him closely, but he doesn't have specific restrictions for this game. Derik Queen will shift to the bench with the Pelicans rolling with a smaller lineup.
