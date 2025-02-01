Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murray suffered the non-contact injury to his right ankle midway through the first quarter, and he was immediately helped back to the locker room. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will take on a larger role on offense if Murray is unable to return to Friday's contest.

More News