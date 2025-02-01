Murray (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Murray suffered the non-contact injury to his right ankle midway through the first quarter, and he was immediately helped back to the locker room. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will take on a larger role on offense if Murray is unable to return to Friday's contest.
