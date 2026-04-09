Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Tagged out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hand) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Murray is on the mend from a bruised left hand and will miss a fourth consecutive matchup as a result of the injury. His next opportunity to return will arrive Sunday in Minnesota in the regular-season finale.
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