Murray was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon after exiting in the first quarter of Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celitcs and will miss the rest of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray went down with a non-contact injury with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter and needed to be carried to the locker room. Early tests have confirmed the Pelicans' worst fears, and the 28-year-old point guard's first season in New Orleans will come to an end with him having appeared in 31 of the team's first 49 games while averaging 17.5 points (on a career-worst 39.3 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per contest. Murray will likely undergo surgery in the near future, but given the nature of his injury, he could still face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the start of training camp in the fall. Jose Alvarado started the second half of Friday's game in Murray's stead and should be in store for a big boost in playing time over the rest of the season.