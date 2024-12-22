Murray accumulated 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 loss to the Knicks.

The veteran point guard nearly produced his first triple-double of the season and the 20th of his career, but he had to settle for tying his season high in boards. Murray is still struggling to get comfortable in the Pelicans' offense, and over 11 games since returning from hand surgery he's averaging 16.4 points, 6.7 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 threes while shooting 37.4 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.