Murray supplied 21 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

After missing Saturday's game due to a finger sprain, Murray was productive in his return, although his shooting may have been affected by the sore digit. The veteran point guard has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 appearances, averaging 21.8 points, 7.1 assists, 6.5 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.8 steals over that span.