Murray (finger/elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Toronto.
Murray missed Saturday's 123-92 loss to the Hornets primarily due to a right index finger sprain, though the Pelicans are also listing him with right elbow bursitis. If the star point guard remains sidelined Monday, Jordan Hawkins will likely make a second consecutive start.
