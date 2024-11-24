Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (hand) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Murray will likely miss a 17th straight game, but he's nearing a return to game action and has been doing on-court work at recent practices. The Pelicans have four games during the upcoming week, with a home matchup versus Toronto on Wednesday before road games against the Grizzlies on Friday and the Knicks on Sunday.

More News