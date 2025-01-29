Murray (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Probable tags have become the norm for Murray as he manages a finger sprain and some swelling in his right elbow. He fared well in Monday's loss to Toronto, finishing with 21 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.