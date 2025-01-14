Murray (elbow) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
No surprise here, as Murray was previously carrying a probable tag. In seven January appearances, Murray has averaged 18.4 points, 8.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.
