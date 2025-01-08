Murray (elbow) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
After dropping his first triple-double of the season during Sunday's game against the Wizards, Murray will play against Minnesota on Tuesday. The veteran guard is coming off back-to-back solid performances against Washington and will look to keep it going against the Timberwolves, who are coming off a win over the Clippers.
