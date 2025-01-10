Murray (elbow) has been cleared and will start Friday against the 76ers.
Murray has been dealing with right elbow soreness, which put his status in doubt for Friday's game against Philadelphia. However, he'll be good to go and will be in the starting lineup alongside CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, Javonte Green and Yves Missi.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Will play against Portland•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Will play against Minnesota•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Iffy to play Tuesday•