Murray (elbow) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
After dropping 29 points, dishing out six assists and snatching six steals in Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Murray will get back at it Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers despite dealing with right elbow soreness and a right shin contusion.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Will play against Minnesota•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Iffy to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: First triple-double of season•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Getting green light Sunday•