Murray (elbow) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to lingering right elbow bursitis, though he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 25. Over his last five outings, the 28-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest.