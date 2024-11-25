Murray (hand) will not play Monday against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Murray was previously considered doubtful. This will be his 17th game in a row on the shelf, but he's trending in the right direction and could potentially return Wednesday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Ramps up activity•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Diagnosed with fractured hand•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Could have fractured hand•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Officially active•