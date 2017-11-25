Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double Friday
Cousins scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-89 win over the Suns.
The Pelicans took a 32-point lead into the fourth quarter, so their starters sat out the final frame, costing Cousins a possible shot at his eighth career triple-double. As it was, he had to settle for his 15th double-double of the season in 19 games. The former King is thriving alongside Anthony Davis, averaging career highs in boards, assists, steals and three-pointers so far in 2017-18.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough victory•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts 25 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 35 points in win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects 15 rebounds in loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Impressive all-around performance Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...