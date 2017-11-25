Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double Friday

Cousins scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-89 win over the Suns.

The Pelicans took a 32-point lead into the fourth quarter, so their starters sat out the final frame, costing Cousins a possible shot at his eighth career triple-double. As it was, he had to settle for his 15th double-double of the season in 19 games. The former King is thriving alongside Anthony Davis, averaging career highs in boards, assists, steals and three-pointers so far in 2017-18.