Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in Saturday's win
Cousins scored 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-12 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.
That's now five straight double-doubles and 35 on the season in 45 games for Cousins, putting him second in the league to Karl-Anthony Towns (39) in that category. The 27-year-old continues to thrive in the New Orleans frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis, and Cousins is currently on pace for career highs in rebounds, assists and three-pointers in addition to topping 25 points a game for the third straight season.
