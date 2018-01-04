Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in victory
Cousins registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Jazz.
With teammates Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday putting up 42 shot attempts between them, Cousins took somewhat of a back seat on offense, with his number of shot attempts ranking as his lowest in all but one of the previous nine games. However, the All-Star big man was highly efficient when he did put the ball up, as his 63.6 percent success rate from the field was also his second-best in the last 10 contests. Cousins also hauled in double-digit boards for the fourth consecutive game. The 27-year-old is also distributing the ball at the most effective clip of his career, as factoring in Wednesday's contest, he's averaging a career-best 5.1 assists over his first 37 games.
