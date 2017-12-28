Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in win
Cousins poured in 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 win over the Nets.
Cousins teamed up with frontcourt mate Anthony Davis to score nearly half of the Pelicans' points on the night, as both players benefited greatly from Rajon Rondo's prolific assists total. Cousins has scored between 23 and 40 points in nine of his last 10 games, a span that includes eight double-doubles. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's averaging an impressive 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across 34.5 minutes in 13 December contests.
