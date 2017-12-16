Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another team-high scoring total Friday
Cousins managed 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Cousins turned in another fantasy-friendly stat line, but his game-high nine turnovers were certainly a notable blemish. The dynamic big man has scored no fewer than 23 points in his last six games, and he's shot 46.7 percent or better in eight consecutive contests as well. Moreover, despite his downturn in rebounds and assists Friday, he's still averaging 11.7 and 4.4 in those respective categories over nine December contests.
