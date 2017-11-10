Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects 15 rebounds in loss
Cousins scored 20 points (8-24 FG, 2-10 3PT, 2-6 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Thursday's 122-118 loss to Toronto.
On pace for a career year, the New Orleans center was averaging 28.9 points and 13.6 boards entering Thursday's contest. Continuing to keep on pace in the rebound department, Cousins collected 15 rebounds to round out his eleventh double-double of the season. Cousins has proven to be a monster on the boards, amassing at least 10 rebounds in 11 out of 12 games. He will look to continue his dominance on the boards when the Pelicans take on the Clippers on Saturday.
