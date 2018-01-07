Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Saturday
Cousins scored 23 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and seven turnovers across 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 loss to Minnesota.
Cousins led all scorers en route to his 20th double-double of the season. Over his last ten games, the center has not only collected 12.7 rebounds, but he has also lit up the scoreboard with 25.3 points over this span. Despite turning the ball over seven times against Minnesota, Cousins' stat line was rather efficient, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 9-of-10 from the line to go with three blocks on the defensive end. Cousins will look to continue his scoring and rebounding run against Detroit on Monday.
