Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Wednesday
Cousins scored 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3PT, 7-9 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 31 minutes in Wednesday 107-90 win over San Antonio.
Cousins recorded his fourteenth double-double of the season on Wednesday. More importantly, the center rebounded from back-to-back games in which he failed to crack the 20 point mark. Cousins previously held a scoring streak of eight consecutive games with at least 20 points. Aside from setting a career-high pace in rebounding with 12.9 boards entering Wednesday, Cousins has been an elite scorer so far, averaging 26.6 points before tonight's action. Combining these two lofty numbers, Cousins has set himself apart as a dominant big man.
