Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects game-high 19 rebounds Saturday

Cousins scored 29 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with 19 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to New York.

Of his game-high 19 rebounds, 17 of them were on the defensive glass for Cousins on Saturday. In addition to his dominance on the boards, the center scored at least 20 points for the eleventh time in his last 12 games. Since December 6, Cousins is averaging a stellar 28.0 points and 13.0 rebounds. Cousins will look to add to these eye popping stats during a trip to Utah on Wednesday.