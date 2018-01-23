Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects triple-double in victory Monday
Cousins scored 44 points (13-29 FG, 5-11 FG, 13-14 FT) to go with 24 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block in 52 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime win against Chicago.
Setting season-highs in points, rebounds and assists, Cousins clinched his second triple-double of the season. In fact, Monday's performance caps off a six game run in which the center is averaging 24.1 points, 16.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Along side Anthony Davis, the frontcourt duo combined for 76 points and 33 rebounds during Monday's double overtime win. If they stay together after the trade deadline, they will be able to build on this chemistry towards clinching a playoff spot in the West.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts monster double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in narrow win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in victory•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects game-high 19 rebounds Saturday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...