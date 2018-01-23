Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects triple-double in victory Monday

Cousins scored 44 points (13-29 FG, 5-11 FG, 13-14 FT) to go with 24 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block in 52 minutes during Monday's 132-128 double overtime win against Chicago.

Setting season-highs in points, rebounds and assists, Cousins clinched his second triple-double of the season. In fact, Monday's performance caps off a six game run in which the center is averaging 24.1 points, 16.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Along side Anthony Davis, the frontcourt duo combined for 76 points and 33 rebounds during Monday's double overtime win. If they stay together after the trade deadline, they will be able to build on this chemistry towards clinching a playoff spot in the West.