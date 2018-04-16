Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Continuing rehab in Las Vegas

Cousins recently returned to his offseason home in Las Vegas to continue his rehab regimen from a torn left Achilles' tendon, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Cousins, who underwent season-ending surgery Jan. 31, has been working out six days a week and has endured no setbacks to this point his rehab. The four-time All-Star is hopeful to be available for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, but his comeback from a major operation could impact his market in free agency this summer.