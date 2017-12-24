Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Delivers balanced stat line in win
Cousins posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocked shots in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-94 win over the Heat.
While Anthony Davis has been outplaying Cousins in recent games, they had fairly equal showings on Saturday. Cousins delivered nicely in every statistical category (along with five fouls and five turnovers). Both David and Cousins have a favorable matchup on Wednesday against the Nets.
