Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles against old squad
Cousins tallied 38 points (14-30 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 41 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings.
Cousins' frontcourt mate Anthony Davis returned from his adductor injury Friday, but the former's usage remained sky-high in the loss. It was the All-Star big man's third consecutive double-double and fifth in his last six games overall. Cousins has averaged 39.5 points and 17.0 rebounds in two games against his former Kings teammates thus far this season, and he's also drained multiple three-pointers in seven of his last eight contests. Irrespective of Davis' presence, Cousins remains an elite option in all season-long and daily formats.
