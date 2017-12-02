Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in Friday's loss
Cousins posted 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Jazz.
Cousins played the majority of the fourth quarter without frontcourt mate Anthony Davis (groin) and posted his fourth double-double in the last five contests. Cousins' scoring total was also his best since Nov. 22, the first game of the aforementioned stretch. With Davis projected to miss Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers at a minimum, Cousins is poised to build on the 36.7 percent usage rate he's already generated this season without him on the floor.
