Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in Friday's win

Cousins totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes during a 111-97 win over the Magic on Friday.

Cousins' 26 points marked a team high as he also picked up his second consecutive double-double. On the down side, he failed to make at least one three-pointer for the first time since Nov. 20. Cousins is on a good scoring roll, with at least 26 points in his last four outings.