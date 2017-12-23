Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Cousins totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes during a 111-97 win over the Magic on Friday.
Cousins' 26 points marked a team high as he also picked up his second consecutive double-double. On the down side, he failed to make at least one three-pointer for the first time since Nov. 20. Cousins is on a good scoring roll, with at least 26 points in his last four outings.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another team-high scoring total Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles against old squad•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts 40 points, 22 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...