Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in loss

Cousins finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 loss to Minnesota.

Cousins had little impact on the game, as the Pelicans fell out of contention after Anthony Davis' ejection. He was still able to put up a double-double, while contributing across the board. He has seen his scoring fall away over the last two weeks, something that was to be expected after his ridiculous start to the season. He is still putting up excellent numbers, but the sell high time has come and gone for now. He could get hot again at some stage, and owners should keep an eye on this for another selling opportunity.