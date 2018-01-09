Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in narrow win

Cousins mustered 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in Monday's 112-109 win over the Pistons.

Cousins stepped up after frontcourt mate Anthony Davis exited with an ankle sprain, posting his sixth straight double-double in the process. The 27-year-old has had the hot hand since the calendar flipped to 2018 as well, as he's shot at least 50.0 percent in three straight games, and no less than 45.0 percent in any game dating all the way back to Dec. 1. If Davis is forced to miss any appreciable length of time, Cousins' stock will rise even further as an even more pivotal source of offense.