Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Drops 12-12-7 line in loss to Magic

Cousins totaled 12 points (5-14 FG), 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 115-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Cousins had scored at least 28 points in every game this season, as this rare scoring dud will bring down that average. The promising part about this game is the fact that the rebounds and assists were still there, as he is now averaging 13.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.