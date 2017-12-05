Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough loss
Cousins recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to Golden State.
Cousins was ejected late in the fourth quarter after an ongoing battle with both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Most teams utilize this tactic against Cousins, and tonight it got the better of him. The Pelicans have announced that Anthony Davis (groin) has no structural damage and is day-to-day, which means he may return to the floor sooner than expected. Until then, however, expect Cousins to receive a boost in production which should likely reflect in his value as well as his technicals.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Only scores 15 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...