Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough loss

Cousins recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to Golden State.

Cousins was ejected late in the fourth quarter after an ongoing battle with both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Most teams utilize this tactic against Cousins, and tonight it got the better of him. The Pelicans have announced that Anthony Davis (groin) has no structural damage and is day-to-day, which means he may return to the floor sooner than expected. Until then, however, expect Cousins to receive a boost in production which should likely reflect in his value as well as his technicals.