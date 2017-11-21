Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough victory

Cousins finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 114-107 victory over the Thunder.

Cousins was ejected after 26 minutes of playing time, still finishing with a full stat line. He was removed from the game after an elbow to the head of Russell Westbrook. It didn't appear too serious, and he should be fine to go for the next game. Cousins has been amazing this season, but has seen his production dip slightly over the last two weeks. This was to be expected after his ridiculous first fortnight.