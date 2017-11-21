Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ejected in tough victory
Cousins finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 114-107 victory over the Thunder.
Cousins was ejected after 26 minutes of playing time, still finishing with a full stat line. He was removed from the game after an elbow to the head of Russell Westbrook. It didn't appear too serious, and he should be fine to go for the next game. Cousins has been amazing this season, but has seen his production dip slightly over the last two weeks. This was to be expected after his ridiculous first fortnight.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts 25 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 35 points in win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects 15 rebounds in loss•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Impressive all-around performance Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Just keeps rolling in victory•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 35 points in losing effort•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.