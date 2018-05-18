Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Hopes to be ready for training camp

Cousins (Achilles) said that he is hoping to be healthy by the start of training camp, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports.

While it's still no guarantee that Cousins will be back with the Pelicans next season, the big man has a goal in mind regardless of where his free agency takes him this offseason. While there is still no official update on Cousins' timetable, his optimism this early on is surely an encouraging sign for his ongoing rehab. Expect updates on Cousins' recovery to continue to come in as the offseason progresses.