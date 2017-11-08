Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Impressive all-around performance Tuesday
Cousins finished with 32 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Pacers.
Cousins' dominant season continued Tuesday. He was averaging 28.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game and hovered around those numbers against the Pacers. He's proving to be one of the best fantasy players available in any format.
