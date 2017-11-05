Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Just keeps rolling in victory
Cousins posted 25 points (6-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 96-90 victory over Chicago.
Cousins was dominant again against the Bulls, helping the Pelicans to their fifth win of the season. He was struggling with his shot for the majority of the game, but was able to find his way to the free-throw line, where he inflicted most of his damage. He was able to still collect his ninth double-double of the season, continuing his stellar start to his first full campaign with New Orleans. As long as they can remain prominent in the Western Conference, he will remain an elite big-man, with tremendous upside across the entire box-score.
