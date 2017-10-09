Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Just misses triple-double Sunday
Cousins scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.
They weren't facing the toughest of foes, but the Pelicans' frontcourt duo of Cousins and Anthony Davis looked to be in midseason form, combining for 59 points, 24 boards and 12 assists. Cousins has averaged better than 20 points and 10 rebounds each of the last four years, and there's no reason to think he can't hit those marks again in his first full season in New Orleans.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 14 in limited time•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Looks to be in mid-season form Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Will not play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Out Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...