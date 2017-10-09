Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Just misses triple-double Sunday

Cousins scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.

They weren't facing the toughest of foes, but the Pelicans' frontcourt duo of Cousins and Anthony Davis looked to be in midseason form, combining for 59 points, 24 boards and 12 assists. Cousins has averaged better than 20 points and 10 rebounds each of the last four years, and there's no reason to think he can't hit those marks again in his first full season in New Orleans.