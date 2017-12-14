Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Leads team with 26 points
Cousins had 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 115-108 victory over Milwaukee.
Cousins had another strong performance, recording yet another double-double. The Pelicans have alternated wins and losses over the month of December, with Anthony Davis in and out of the lineup. Cousins has developed a nice partnership with Davis, and if the two can stay on the floor for an extended period of time, the wins will hopefully start piling up.
